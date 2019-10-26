Iran ready to hear realistic JCPOA initiatives

Referring to French Plan and President Rouhani's talks in New York, he said that Iran welcomes all the initiatives which are able to solve crisis peacefully, but the initiatives are acceptable only when they are realistic and able to ensure Iran's benefits under the JCPOA.

Criticizing the US unilateral policies and EU's inability to fulfill its commitments following the US exit from the deal, Araghchi said that if Iran's demands are not met, it will continue to scale down commitments under the JCPOA.

Reiterating that path of diplomacy is still open but it is getting narrower and more difficult to pass, Araghchi said that remaining parties in the JCPOA should know that they have little time if they are determined to save the deal.

Ryabkov, for his part, said that US exit from JCPOA runs counter to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and his country supports JCPOA as a major multilateral achievement.

At the end of the meeting, both officials described close consultations between the two countries as valuable and stressed the need for continuing the talks.

