Iran, Russia stress preserving JCPOA

Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday referred to the meeting between Abbas Araghchi and Sergei Ryabkov, saying that the two officials exchanged views on implementation of the JCPOA and settlement of outstanding issues.

Both sides once again reiterated their full adherence to the deal and maintaining all parties' benefits under the deal.

The Persian Gulf situation was another topic discussed during the meeting where the deputy foreign ministers voiced their support for constructive and sincere moves and initiatives to contain tensions.

