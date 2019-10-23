Italian Ambassador meets Ferdowsi University President in Mashad

During the visit, Giuseppe Perrone pointed to the importance of the city of Mashad and its various capacities, including in the academic sectors, and said that in terms of the number of foreign students in Italy, the second place is allocated to Iranian students.

President of the Ferdowsi University of Mashad also said that international scientific relations are the most stable relations between countries and "we hope that the problems of expanding scientific relations with Italy would be reduced".

Mohammad Kafi added that in the current academic year, 2,100 foreign students and language learners from 31 countries have chosen this university for their education.

He said that so far, seven cooperation agreements have been signed between Ferdowsi University of Mashad and seven major Italian universities.

Kafi noted that Ferdowsi University of Mashad professors and students are now making use of sabbatical leave oppurtunities, conferences and joint educational and research courses in Italy and it is appropriate for the presence of professors and students of Italian universities, especially at Ferdowsi University of Mashad, for expanding language courses.

President of Ferdowsi University of Mashad added that the Nations Culture Celebration will be held at Ferdowsi University of Mashad from December 5-7, and we want more cooperation from the Italian Embassy in Iran to set up its booth in this ceremony.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish