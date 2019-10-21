Oct 21, 2019, 10:28 AM
Int'l confab on unilateralism starts in Tehran

Tehran, Oct 21, IRNA- The international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law " kicked off in presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

The Conference opened at the venues of Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran.

Representatives from Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Macedonia and Afghanistan attended the event.

Zarif is now delivering speech at the opening ceremony

The international conference envisaged to form four expert panels over different issues inculding the need to deal with unilateralism in the domain of the International Law and fate of the international peace and security.

