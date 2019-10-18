Iranian, Turkish FMs discuss Syria on phone

The phone talk came following Zarif's consultations with regional states' officials after Turkey launched an attack on north Syria.

Meanwhile, Zarif dealt with the latest regional developments and war in northern Syria in separate telephone talks with the Russian, Iraqi and Syrian foreign ministers late on Thursday.

According to Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Media Head Office, the talks with the officials of the other countries will continue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced military operations in northeastern Syria on October 9.

Erdogan declared Turkish army's operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and The People's Protection Units (YPG) called 'Spring of Peace'.

Turkey's attack on northern Syria took place amid widespread global and regional opposition.

