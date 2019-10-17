Zarif talks with Russian, Iraqi, Syrian counterparts on phone

According to Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Media Head Office, the talks with the officials of the other countries will continue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced military operations in northeastern Syria on October 9.

Erdogan declared Turkish army's operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and The People's Protection Units (YPG) called 'Spring of Peace.'

Turkey's attack on northern Syria took place amid widespread global and regional opposition.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish