Assistant FM says undermining Stockholm process unfortunate

Speaking at a joint meeting with the Yemeni ambassador to Tehran and the Latin American ambassadors on Tuesday, hosted by the Iranian foreign ministry, Khaji reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances in support of a political solution, including principles such as maintaining territorial integrity, independence, and unity of Yemen indicates Iran's plan for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The diplomat described the Stockholm agreements as an important step in Yemen's political process and regretted the failure of the other party to implement it.

Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs referred to the Yemeni maritime and land blockades of Yemen by the Saudi-UAE coalition that halted the fair access of all Yemenis to humanitarian aid and emphasized the need to halt military operations against the country.

Yemen's ambassador to Tehran also elaborated on the latest political and military developments in Yemen, stressing the Yemeni National Salvation Government's initiative to cease drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia on the condition of reciprocal action announced the National Salvation Government's readiness to halt the war as soon as possible.

He called the humanitarian situation in Yemen very unfortunate and called on Latin American countries to step up their pressure to lift the blockade and send humanitarian aid to Yemen.

At the meeting, the Latin American ambassadors also praised the Iranian Foreign Ministry for providing the opportunity underlined on the Yemeni nation’s resistance in the face of the invaders and emphasized the political solution to end the Yemeni war and send humanitarian aid to the country.

The participants underscored the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and halt to military operations and also a ceasefire, resolving the Yemen crisis through political means, conducting Yemeni-Yemeni talks with all Yemeni groups without foreign interference and the need for serious attention to the humanitarian situation in Yemen and to accelerate humanitarian aid to that country.

