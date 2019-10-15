Zarif says "one or more governments" behind attack to Iranian oil tanker

Noting that investigations are still underway, he said Iran will not accuse any government before receiving exact information about the attack.

He described the attack as a complicated issue which was sponsored by a "government".

Referring to the end of the four-month moratorium set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to Iran, he said good measures have so far been taken for the next meeting of the FATF.

The FATF had an enactment in its previous meeting, he said, adding that the Iranian Foreign Ministry spares no efforts for minimizing damages to the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif rejected rumors that a brother of the UAE crown prince has made a confidential trip to Iran.

The oil tanker which belongs to an Iranian company sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

The Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned targeting the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

He added that over the past months, some destructive moves against the Iranian tankers have been carried out and relative investigations to identify those masterminding the move are underway.

Mousavi also said that those behind the attack should be responsible for their dangerous adventurism.

