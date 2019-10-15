Pakistan FM says struggle for regional peace to continue

Talking to a private channel, he said that the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran and talks between the two leaders were held in a pleasant atmosphere.

In reply to a question about Iran-Saudi Arabia relations he said that misunderstandings between the two nations must be removed.

The Foreign Minister said some elements do not want to see the Muslim Ummah in a united form and peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan would continue struggle for peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York earlier had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing said, peace and stability in the region is our desire and we will do our best for de-escalation in the Persian Gulf region.

