Success of Pakistan PM peace initiative depends on Saudi response: Analyst

Salman Ghani in his article published in Urdu daily ‘Dunya’ on Monday said that it is good that both Iran and Saudi Arabia want to resolve their differences peacefully and Pakistan is playing a positive sole in this regard.

He said that though the US doesn’t want to see the resolution of differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia but in the current situation it wants the tensions may not escalate in the region.

He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Iran was a success and the leaders of both countries reiterated their commitment to jointly work for peace in the region.

The analyst added Imran Khan said that any conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have a direct impact on the global economy and peace of the region as well.

This is the reason that Pakistan has initiated efforts to resolve differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia as we do not want any conflict in the region to take place, especially in our neighborhood.

The analyst said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a press conference along with PM Imran Khan welcomed Pakistan’s efforts for stability in the region, but said that it would be a grave mistake if any country thinks that there will be no response from Iran to aggressive policy in the region.

The expert went on to say that the Iranian President said that war in Yemen must be ended and sanctions must be lifted.

Salman Ghani added that remarks of Iranian President have shown that Iran doesn’t want any war in the region and seeks to resolve all issues in the region through dialogue and peaceful means.

He noted that the current situation shows that Saudis are trapped in Yemen but they have to change their approach if they want to resolve issues with regional states.

He added that it is evident that Pakistan PM’s peace initiative in the Persian Gulf has the backing of the US.

The analyst said that the US knows that Iran doesn’t trust them, that is why they have asked Pakistan to play a mediatory role on which all countries of the region have faith.

