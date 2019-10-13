Pres. Rouhani says military, political interference in countries of region catastrophic

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday met with the Pakistani prime minister and his accompanying delegation, stressing that all areas are ready for the realization of the $5 billion trade between Tehran and Islamabad, and stated that Iran's will is to develop economic relations with all its neighbors, including Pakistan, and energy, transport, transit, port cooperation, development of border markets and technology transfer can accelerate the two countries' relations.

The first step in reducing tensions in the region is a ceasefire in Yemen and an end to attacks on the oppressed people of the country and Iran supports any action in this regard, the president said, noting that regional security must be provided by countries of the region and foreign intervention is increasingly leading to insecurity.

Referring to attack on the Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday and the repetition of these events causing insecurity in the region's waterways, President Rouhani underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran has evidence in this regard and investigations to reach the final conclusion and prove the main perpetrators behind this action will continue.

In another part of his remarks, the president stated that the only regime that benefits from any tension in the region is the Zionist regime, and highlighted that solving the problems of the region rather than inviting transnational powers and regimes that exploit tension and war in their favor requires a change of strategy towards political dialogue with goodwill, creating security and the development of regional relations.

Rouhani said that "we believe relying on terrorists, Zionists and the United States has nothing but tension and damage to Islamic countries and nations in the region and the only way to lasting stability, security, and development in the region is dialogue and inter-regional cooperation".

He also considered maintaining peace and stability in the region, including the Persian Gulf, and securing the freedom and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as the definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that lasting security and peace in the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz is only met with the participation of countries of the region.

President Rouhani emphasized that Iran is always ready for dialogue and cooperation with all countries in the region.

Rouhani said that security in the region for both friend and brother countries of Iran and Pakistan is important and Iran in this field has been frontrunner and more recently presented the "Hormuz Peace Endeavor" based on collective cooperation in the region, and said that this initiative encompasses the different areas of collective cooperation for ensuring energy security, freedom of shipping and free movement of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.

In another part of his remarks, the President referred to the cruel US sanctions against the Iranian people, saying that the hostile behavior, sanctions and maximum pressure of the US government on the Iranian nation is the most important factor in straining relations between the two countries and it is up to the US to make decision due to the failure of its policies and end this futile course.

Rouhani praised the goodwill and efforts of the Pakistani prime minister and government to help ease tensions in the region and welcomed any steps along the way and made the remark that the US request to negotiate without preconditions despite sanctions is not sincere; Iran is ready to negotiate if sanctions are lifted and in the form of the JCPOA.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, for his part, stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a friend and neighbor of Pakistan and has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Given its historic and sincere relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan wants to develop bilateral relations in all political, economic and cultural spheres, he said.

The Pakistani prime minister also referred to some regional disputes, saying that Pakistan believes they can be resolved through dialogue and negotiation. Any tension in the region and between neighbors is in the interest of third countries and outside the region, and Islamabad is keen on playing a role in the way of negotiation, reduction of tensions and stabilizing the region and meeting the security of the region, including between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The ceasefire in Yemen can be the start of the peace and de-escalation process in the region and bilateral and multilateral talks, Imran Khan said.

Islamabad is ready to expand trade cooperation, as well as security at the borders and consultations between the two countries, will continue, he said.

Imran Khan also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled stance on Kashmir developments.

