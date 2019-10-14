Supreme Leader calls for ending conflict in Yemen

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed a four-point plan for ending the war on Yemen since long time ago. The end of this war can have positive impacts on peace in the region," the Supreme Leader said in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday night.

Saudi Arabia initiated a war against Yemen's opposition fighting abusive government four years ago. The conflict has left thousands of men, women and children dead.

Riyadh government laid blockade on the Yemeni ports exposing the Yemeni people to starvation. The Saudi Government and its regional ally the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have perpetrated crimes against humanity in Yemen without scoring victory.

This is Imran Khan's second visit to Iran since he took office August last year.

"Iran sees Pakistan as a neighboring brotherly nation. With this unprecedented opportunity, the relations of the two countries should be better than the current level," the Supreme Leader said.

The Leader said that both Tehran and Islamabad need to cooperate on border security, calling for resumption of construction works to complete the gas pipeline from Iran to Pakistan.

Escalation is at its heights in the Persian Gulf region over missile attacks on Saudi Aramco refineries and subsequent missile attacks on Iranian oil tanker Sabiti off Saudi port of Jeddah in the Red Sea amid war of words between the Iranian and Saudi officials.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the initiator of any war, but if any country begins a war against Iran, it will undoubtedly regret it," the Supreme Leader noted.

