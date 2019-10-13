Steps of Tehran-Riyadh on path of de-escalation

After years of tension and disagreement in various areas between Iran and Riyadh, there are now positive and promising signs from both sides. That the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rejects the option of a war with Iran and emphasizes the effectiveness of diplomatic relations with Iran, suggesting a clear shift in the position of Saudi leaders. While declaring the readiness of some regional actors, such as Iraqi and Pakistani prime ministers Adil Abdul Mahdi and Imran Khan to mediate is a sign that they also hope for a peaceful resolution of the Tehran-Riyadh disputes.

In addition, the government spokesman Ali Rabiei recently unveiled Saudi Arabia's message to Tehran, though House of Saud's officials have sought to reflect this measure to domestic public opinion and foreign allies in a different way. For example, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir wrote on his Twitter page that what the Iranian government spokesman said that Saudi Arabia had sent them messages is not accurate; what happened is that some brother countries worked to reduce tensions, and we also told them that Saudi Arabia is constantly working to bring security and stability to the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has always sought to improve its relations with the neighboring countries and the region, such as Saudi Arabia, also emphasizes on its current approach in the current environment. In this regard, our Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Turkish news agency TRT a few days ago, "We have always been ready to discuss all issues with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is our neighbor and we are going to stay together forever. We have no choice but to talk to each other. We can negotiate with Saudi Arabia directly or through mediation. We never reject mediation."

A message of friendship to neighbors and efforts for regional endogenous unity were also conveyed to the world in the framework of the Hormuz Peace Initiative by President Hassan Rouhani on the UN General Assembly in late September; drawing on the importance of endogenous security to achieve peace in the region.

In this regard, Rouhani stated in his address to the Assembly: “Based on the historical responsibility of my country to preserve security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, I invite all countries that are affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the "coalition of the HOPE” namely Hormuz Peace Endeavor."

From Rouhani's perspective, the Coalition of Hope aims to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and progress for all residents of the Strait of Hormuz, and for mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations between them. The initiative encompasses various areas of cooperation such as public energy security, freedom of navigation and free movement of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.

Also, the Coalition of Hope is based on important principles such as adherence to United Nations goals and principles, mutual respect, mutual interests, equal standing, dialogue and understanding, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, peaceful resolution of all differences and significantly two fundamental principles of "non-aggression" and "non-interference in each other's internal affairs."

Rouhani's plan came days after Yemen's Ansarollah missile strikes against Saudi oil facilities, which cost heavily on the Saudis and some Iranian enemies took advantage of the incident and made an allegation to link to Tehran to the incident tried to put pressure on Iran.

Nearly a month after the Aramco incident, Donald Trump is still seeking to make the most of it in pursuit of his multipurpose goals, such as isolating and pressuring Iran, increasing disparity in the region, especially between the Persian Gulf states and the Sea of Oman, the influx of American weapons into these countries, the justification for military presence and intervention in the region, and so on.

On Friday, October 11, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke of sending more than 3,000 troops to Saudi Arabia. According to the Pentagon statement, two new Patriot missile systems, one Todd missile defense system, two air combat squadrons, and an air surveillance unit are among the equipment to be delivered to Saudi Arabia.

According to observers, the sale of military equipment and weapons, along with the significant US military presence in Saudi Arabia, will militarize the region and the flow of Saudi Arabia's petrodollars to the US; a threat that has even raised the voice of congressional MPs and repeatedly protested the consequences of Trump's greed for arms sales and opposed by the president, but so far they have not been successful.

By: Hassan Shokohinasab

Translated by: Hamed Shahbazi

Edited by: Hamid Shamlou

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish