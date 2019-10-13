Oct 13, 2019, 3:18 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83515657
0 Persons

Tags

Iran to sign MoU with UN on curing narcotics disorders

Iran to sign MoU with UN on curing narcotics disorders

London, Oct 13, IRNA - Secretary-General of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in Vienna to sign MoU with UN on creating a cluster office on research to cure disorders resulted by narcotics.

The MoU is supposed to be signed at the UN European cluster office in the Austrian capital city.

Momeni is also scheduled to hold talks with executive manager of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Austria Police Chief, officials at the ministry of labor and social welfare, Slovakia Police Chief and other Austrian senior officials.

Earlier, Momeni said that despite the international sanctions and lack of modern equipment, Iran is the world’s number one country in the fight against drug trafficking.

Momeni added that Iran accounts for some 76 percent of the opium seized around the world.

He said that Iran views the fight against drug trafficking as a transnational and global duty so that some 4,000 of Iranian forces have been martyred for this goal.

"We care for the health and prosperity of Iran's young people and think that it is not different from that of young people of other nations, Momeni said.

He said that the UN reports suggest that drug cultivation in 2018 has set a record which is unprecedented over the past two decades.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 12 =