Iran to sign MoU with UN on curing narcotics disorders

The MoU is supposed to be signed at the UN European cluster office in the Austrian capital city.

Momeni is also scheduled to hold talks with executive manager of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Austria Police Chief, officials at the ministry of labor and social welfare, Slovakia Police Chief and other Austrian senior officials.

Earlier, Momeni said that despite the international sanctions and lack of modern equipment, Iran is the world’s number one country in the fight against drug trafficking.

Momeni added that Iran accounts for some 76 percent of the opium seized around the world.

He said that Iran views the fight against drug trafficking as a transnational and global duty so that some 4,000 of Iranian forces have been martyred for this goal.

"We care for the health and prosperity of Iran's young people and think that it is not different from that of young people of other nations, Momeni said.

He said that the UN reports suggest that drug cultivation in 2018 has set a record which is unprecedented over the past two decades.

9376**2050

