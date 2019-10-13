WHO regional director in Iran to take part in int'l forum

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the regional coordinator of the Office for the Eastern Mediterranean at the World Health Organisation (WHO), is in Tehran to participate in the 66the Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO).

The meeting takes place on a yearly basis in October in one of the 22 member states or the headquarters of the body in Cairo.

The members of the international decision-making body are Iran, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.

This is the fourth time that Iran hosts the event. Tehran hosted the meeting in 1989 and 1997 and Isfahan hosted it in 2006.

The 4-day program will also include progress reports on eradication of poliomyelitis; health, environment and climate change; civil registration and vital statistics systems; implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean vaccine action plan and regional malaria action plan; mental health care; implementation of the regional framework on cancer prevention and control; and implementation of the global action plan on antimicrobial resistance.

