Benevolent volunteers set up makeshift units for Arbaeen pilgrims

Over 100 temporary road stations for pilgrims have been set up from different border lines of Iran along the road to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

A makeshift emergency service center was set up in Mirjaveh on the Pakistani border to provide emergency services for the Iranian and foreign pilgrims, said Hojjatoeslam Qolam Reza Adel, Deputy for Cultural and Social Affairs of the Religious Endowments (Awqaf) and Charity Organisation told IRNA.

He said that more than 100,000 Pakistanis have so far come to Iran to go to Iraq to take part in the million-strong march for Arbaeen, the fourtieth day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Infallible Household martyred in an unequal battle in 680 A.D. in the now Iraiq city of Karbala.

