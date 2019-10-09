Pakistan PM likely to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia: Pak media

The reports also said that PM Khan will hold consultations for his next visits after returning home from China and the date for his visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia will be decided after holding consultations.

Local media claim the visits would be carried out in coming weeks.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing said, peace and stability in the region is our desire and we will do our best to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

During an interview with the US media he said that war is not a solution to any issue and conflict with Iran would serve nobody’s interests.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan paid his first official visit to Iran on 21st April this year while he has visited Saudi Arabia five times as Prime Minister of the country.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish