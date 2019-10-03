Pakistan vows its best to bring peace in Persian Gulf

Mohammad Faisal while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said, Pakistan has been asked to play a mediatory role between Iran, US and Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have themselves spoken on the matter.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

During an interview with US media, he said that war is not a solution to any issue and conflict with Iran would serve nobody’s interests.

Khan met both US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations, before which he visited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Faisal expressing his views said: We will try our best and we wish peace and stability in region, we will definitely play our role in this regards.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to media in Multan city said that it is our wish that two brotherly Muslim countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia come close to each other.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also spoken on the matter with the leaders of the states.

