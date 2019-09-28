Iran, Pakistan continue consultations in New York

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry, both sides during the meeting discussed regional developments in line with both sides interests.

Both Foreign Ministers decided to continue mutual consultation to help restore peace in the region.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York on Monday to discuss regional security.

After the meeting on Tuesday Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan held an important meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

