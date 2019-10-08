Need for accelerating construction of special park for Iranian companies in Armenia

Mohammad Javad Azeri Jahromi in the continuation of his visit to Yerevan this afternoon met with Armenian Minister of Transport and Advanced Technologies Hakob Arshakyan.

Azeri Jahromi, referring to the recent visit of Iranian president to Armenia, announced the order of Hassan Rouhani to double the volume of cooperation between the two countries and stated that Iran and Armenia can cooperate in the field of data transmission, support of start-ups as well as supply of skilled labor forces (outsourcing) with each other.

The Minister of Communications, referring to the agreements made during Hakob Arshakyan's recent visit to Tehran, urged him to accelerate the creation of a special park for Iranian companies and start-ups in the field of information technology in Armenia and a memorandum of understanding to be signed as soon as possible so that Iranian companies can enjoy exemption and special facilities for business in Armenia.

The Iranian Minister also pointed to the transmission of data plans in the region and discussed their details with the Armenian Minister.

Arshakyan also expressed his gratitude to Azeri Jahromi for his visit to Yerevan and noted during his visit to the 2019 Digitech Exhibition he paid a visit to the Iranian Pavilion and got acquainted with the Iranian start-ups present at the exhibition.

Emphasizing that Iran is an important partner for Armenia in the field of communications, the senior official stated that "Moghri" Free Zone near Iranian borders (Aras Free Zone) can be used as a suitable space for cooperation with Iran and creation of special park for Iranian companies.

The Minister of Communications also had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia yesterday upon his arrival in Yerevan, along with other ministers attending the World Summit on Information Technology.

Mohammad Javad Azeri Jahromi traveled to Armenia yesterday at the head of a delegation of 20 Iranian start-ups. Attending the World Summit on Information Technology (2019-WCIT), attending Armenia Specialized Exhibition (2019 Digi Tec Expo), meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Minister of Transport and Communication Hakob Arshakyan and other foreign counterparts and consulting to create a regional and international market for Iranian startups are among of the goals of the Minister of Communications' trip to Armenia.

