Iran ready to work with neighbors to secure region, FM Zarif says

Responding to a request by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Iraq and Pakistan to mediate between Iran, the foreign minister went on to say that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always been ready to cooperate with its neighbors for regional security. We announced this stance officially.

The high-ranking diplomat stated that “in this regard, the President announced the initiative of the Coalition of Hope and the Hormuz Peace Endeavor at the UN General Assembly.

If the Saudis are interested in negotiating with Iran; if they pursue the issues of the region at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic by them, Zarif underlined.

Iraqi and Pakistani officials have said in recent weeks following the Yemeni attack on Saudi oil facilities that Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has called on Iraqi and Pakistani leaders to talk to their Iranian counterparts about the de-escalation, according to the New York Times.

Former Iranian Ambassador to Jordan Nosratollah Tajik said on Monday that Saudi Government opted for de-escalation with Iran though they do not want to restore relations.

Tajik made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

He said that regional and international developments such as US' internal developments, US administration passive conduct with the demand of the Saudi government, the Saudi Arabia-UAE disputes, oil tankers and drone attacks conducted by Yemeni Ansarallah have forced the Saudis to opt for compromise foreign policy.

Saudi Arabia is now involved in some domestic troubles, including dispute among youths and women, the minorities' issues, succession crisis and dissatisfaction of Saudi prince bin Salman have created a situation for Saudis to come to terms with the international community, he added.

Saudis assumed that it can take Yemen in some months, but it just left $70 billion of expenses for them and brought about nothing.

On the other hand, they created an effective force in their neighborhood, he noted.

The prolongation of the war showed that Western intelligence and logistic support were ineffective and, on the other hand, their silence over the international catastrophe had created serious reactions in the public opinion in light of the heinous war crimes perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition, he said.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish