WHO honors Iranian microbiology research center as best in ME

Professor Alborzi Clinical Microbiology Research Center was established by Dr. Abdulvahhaab Alborzi in 1992 in Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Iran.

The center aims to develop knowledge in clinical microbiology through conducting research studies and overcome the challenges in dealing with infectious diseases.

It was named after Dr. Alborzi in 1995 for his academic accomplishments in the field and was registered with Iranian Ministry of Health.

Since 1999, it has been recognized as the pivotal microbiology research center in Iran and was awarded at Razi Festival in 2001. In the past 19 years, the faculty and the staff at the center have published about 200 articles, 140 of which have appeared in internationally renowned journals.

The findings of such research have had great contributions to the handling and management of infectious diseases across the nation, and have introduced new approaches and strategies.

This accomplishment caused Dr. Nelson, WHO representative, to declare the labs at the center as the first ranked in the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO).

The 12th International Congress of Clinical Microbiology (October 16-18) will present 205 articles (20 in the form of speeches and 185 electronic posters).

The event will go on for three days in the presence of some European guests at the Shiraz University of Medical Science.

