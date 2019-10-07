Iran to separate current budget from oil revenue: Gov't spox

He noted that separating oil revenues from the current budget does not mean that two separate budgets will exist, but the oil revenues will be spent on urban development projects.

Asked about the detained female Russian national in Iran, he said that Yulia Yuzik's issue was attributed to visa and some other issues which will be dealt with soon.

"Her case has not been related to the counterespionage department. I do not know whether she is a journalist, merchant or tourist, but her faults were in the field of visa and it will be dealt with soon," Rabiei added.

Touching on the issue of the economy, he said that the value of Iranian rial has been improved by 40 percent in the current Iranian year (started March 20).

Saying that the government knows people have a hard life, he added that the growth of inflation has increased and is improving now and that the sanctions didn’t let money enter the country and the oil be sold freely.

