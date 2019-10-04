Exports from E. Azarbaijan Customs increases by 100%

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Thursday, East Azarbaijan Customs Supervisor and General Manager of Tabriz Customs Department leyli Orangi announced that exported items as iron and steel cast iron, plastic materials, mineral fuels, mineral oils and products derived from their distillation, copper and copper products, edible fruits, machinery and mechanical components and parts, glass and glass artifacts, cereal products and synthetic fibers.

These products were mostly exported to Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Italy and Bulgaria, the official went on to say.

The official pointed out that most of the province's exports were made from Tabriz customs, saying in the first six months of the year about 500,000 tons of goods worth $600 million were exported from Tabriz Customs, which ranks 15th among the country's 106 customs.

The secretary of the East Azerbaijan Border Trade Coordination Headquarters also stated that in the first six months of this year over 265,000 tons worth more than $ 606 million worth of goods entered the country through East Azerbaijan Customs.

Stating that these amount of imports compared to the same period last year has increased in terms of weight and dollars respectively by 74 and 44 percent, went on to say, "Tobacco, machinery and mechanical parts and components, meat and offal, paper and cardboard, Iron and steel Iron, plastic and materials made from these materials, cocoa and its products, wood paste, wood and timber, charcoal, electric machinery are most imported goods to the country via customs of the province."

Orangi noted that the major imports were from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, China, Georgia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia and Austria, respectively.

East Azarbaijan Customs Supervisor stated that the revenue of the province's customs in the first half of the year was over 3, 89 billion rials, which is 19% more than the same period of the previous year.

