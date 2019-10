The flights are operated by the Iranian ATA Airlines, starting from this Thursday.

Mohammad Bagher Ghasem Zadeh, Managing Director of Airports in Khorasan Razavi Province, said Mashahad-Kandahar flights were established due to high demand and the relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

ATA Airlines will use McDonnell Douglas MD-80 planes to operate the direct flights.

