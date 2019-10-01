Oct 2, 2019, 1:35 AM
Araghchi calls for protecting JCPOA against US unilateralism

Tehran, Oct 2, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday stressed the need for the efforts to save the JCPOA against the US unilateralism, as it is currently in critical conditions.

He made the remarks in the anniversary of the fall of Berlin Wall on Tuesday when he also urged efforts for destroying wall of US sanctions and unilateralism.

"Cooperation between Iran and Group 4+1 should lead to collapse of wall of sanctions and unilateralism which is used as a weapon against independent countries," he added in a ceremony marking National Day of Germany in the country's embassy to Iran.

"We and the European Union alongside China and Russia tries to reach a balanced agreement during the talks but currently it has been scrapped via US unilateralism," he said.

Congratulating anniversary of German reunification and fall of Berlin Wall, Araghchi said that Iran and Germany have had friendly ties since the ancient times although they experienced ups and downs off and then.

