Iran's legal battle forces US to return Achaemenid clay tablet

Ali Asghar Mounesan said the clay tablets were returned to Iran from the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago on September 30, 2019.

During the 1930s, archeologists of Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago excavated the Achaemenid clay tablets when they were working on Persepolis in southern Iran.

The ancient tablets were lent to the US archeologists at that time.

During seven decades ago, many parts of the ancient collection have been returned to Iran through three cargoes, but, the fourth phase of transportation of the Persian tablets had been delayed, Mounesan said.

He added that the delay by the US had turned into a controversial issue in the past several years.

Finally, a US state court ordered return of the cultural heritage to Iran, and described seizure of those tablets as illegal, the minister noted.

About 17,000 broken and complete parts of ancient tablets are being kept at the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago waiting for Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to exit from the US, he stated.

At the end, the minister said Achaemenid tablets contains valuable information about management of roads and resources, the then social communications and economy.

