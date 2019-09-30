Iran, Armenia stress strengthening of private sectors

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran wants to forge good relations with its neighbors based on its foreign policy.

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian in Yerevan on Monday.

Rouhani said that both countries have great potentials in transit, energy and tourism, saying there are the best opportunities to develop better bilateral relations.

According to the Iranian president, Tehran is ready to share its technical and engineering experiences with Armenia in dam construction and energy.

He mentioned that Iran’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union provides good opportunity to boost bilateral ties.

Sarkissian stressed that his country wants to develop ties with Iran.

He stated that the two countries can have bigger roles in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

