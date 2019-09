Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian presided over the meeting on Monday in Yerevan.

The two sides discussed ways to broaden their bilateral issues and strengthen ties ahead of Iran joining the Eurasian Economic Unión (EAEU) in October.

Rouhani is in Yerevan to attend an EAEU summit.

