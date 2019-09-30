Rouhani: Joining Eurasia to ease linkage with global economy

Rouhani made the remarks before leaving for Armenia late on Monday at the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to attend the Eurasia Economic Union Summit.

"The first stage of joining Eurasia Union will start in November, as our free zone's commercial ties with Eurasia will start in the field of specific goods," he said.

Describing Eurasia Summit as significant, he added that trip to Armenia is mainly economic while New York visit was mainly political and regional.

Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, and Armenia are five members of the union while Iran, Singapore, Moldavia, and Vietnam are on the course of joining the bloc.

Joining Eurasia will provide an opportunity for the Iranian businessmen to forge trade relations with five countries, which in turn pave the way for communicating with the other countries, as their economies are linked to those of the others.

Noting that it’s the first time for Iran to enter a regional economic union, the president said that joining the bloc is a very significant step, especially at a time when the US is seeking to pile pressure on the Iranian people and its global trade.

As to his meetings in Armenia, he said that he is slated to talk with his Armenian counterpart late on Monday and also the country's prime minister on Tuesday.

Referring to his schedule to meet Kazakh, Russian and Singaporean officials on the sidelines of Eurasia Summit, President Rouhani said that the event is an opportunity for exchanging views with the current member states as well as would-be members like Singapore.

