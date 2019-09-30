FM says Armenia to be away from US sanctions' consequences on Iran

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly summit, he called for the expansion of all-out ties with Iran.

Referring to a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at the UN, he added that both sides sought to take advantage of the talks.

He stated that the two countries could develop trade ties as well as mutual relations.

Both sides have enjoyed peaceful co-existence for 3,000 years, he said, adding that the countries' civilization bond is unbreakable.

Answering a question on the consequence of the sanctions on Iran-Armenia economic cooperation, he noted that undoubtedly the sanctions are extremely critical.

The relation with both Iran and the US is significant to Armenia; he said, noting the country seeks to make a balance regarding its national interest.

