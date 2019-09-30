Iran, Armenia vow to broaden transportation cooperation

During the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a modeling committee to facilitate connecting rail and road infrastructures.

Eslami stressed the need for mutual transit cooperation in Silk Road, Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor and North-South Corridor.

At the meeting, the two sides also examined establishment of transportation and infrastructure committee with the aim of making dramatic changes in mutual transportation communications and solving problems.

Eslami who is currently visiting Armenia is to attend the International Conference on Eurasia Transit Capacities also met with the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan on Monday.

They discussed transportation and transit cooperation and development of infrastructure during the meeting.

The two ministers also called for immediate finalization of Persian Gulf-Black Sea Agreement.

Eurasia Transit Conference attended by representatives from Eurasia Economic Union member states and regional countries opened in Yerevan on Monday with the Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami in attendance as special guest.

