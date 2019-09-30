President Rouhani leaves for Armenia

Rouhani's visit to the country takes place at the invitation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He will address the high-profile meeting slated to be held in Yerevan on October 1 to elaborate on Iran's capabilities and capacities.

He is also scheduled to discuss bilateral relations and the implementation of agreements and joint ventures with the senior Armenian officials.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani will separately hold talks with the leaders participating in the Eurasian Summit. He will return home late on Tuesday.

Eurasia Economic Union was set up in 2014 and currently Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus are members of the block.

