‘Orange Days’ wins award in Pyongyang Int'l Film Fest

Beijing, Sept 28, IRNA - Iranian movie ‘Orange Days’ directed by Arash Lahouti received award from Pyongyang International Film Festival.

The ceremony for granting the award was held in the attendance of Iranian diplomats, artists and cultural officials in Pyongyang International House of Culture.

Orange Days regards Aban, a 45-old woman, who mediates and finds jobs for seasonal workers.

The actors of the flick are Hedieh Tehrani, Ali Mosaffa, Mehran Ahmadi, Ali-Reza Ostadi, Zhiloa Shahi, Roya Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Leila Farhadpour, Akram Alamdar, Amin Golestaneh, and Siamak Adeeb.

The Pyongyang International Film Festival is a biennial cultural exhibition held in Pyongyang, North Korea.

 Until 2002, the film festival was reserved to "non-aligned and other developing countries".

The movie had earlier received award in Zurich Film Festival, São Paulo International Film Festival and International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg.

