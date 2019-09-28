Some are pushing Trump towards war in region: Pakistan PM

During an interview with CNN in New York he said it is very important that this conflict does not take place.

Prime Minister of Pakistan was in New York to attend the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. Besides addressing the UNGC session he met various world leaders including President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. He also attended different think-tanks to deliver lectures.

“We already have Afghanistan on one side and last thing we want to see is any conflict on our border with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE it would be nightmare for us,” Imran Khan noted.

The premier went on to say Pakistan is coming out of a very difficult situation where there is a huge current account deficit and we are getting ourselves right and if any conflict takes place the oil prices shoot up which will going to affect not only Pakistan but other countries in the world causing more poverty.

Imran Khan added that God knows how long it takes adding that it is dangerous when people say it will be short war.

“All instincts of President Trump are against war. I know the people are pushing him so we should do everything to stop it,” said the Prime Minister.

He said: I will try my best to stop the war I spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and let’s see how things develop.

