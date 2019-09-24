Majlis Speaker critical of inaction of EU states parties to JCPOA

Ali Larijani made the remarks in response to an MP critic of the Government who questioned the dlrs 15 billion Credit the French Government has undertaken to provide for Iran as a preparatory requirement for Iran-US talks about the JCPOA.

The problem today is that the Europeans have not taken a step to solve the problems in the path of the JCPOA, Larijani said.

In earlier remarks, he supported the third step Iran has declared to reduce its commitments to the 2015 international deal in a reciprocal action to failure of the states parties to the JCPOA to fulfill their obligations.

The 15-billion dollar LC is a suggestion from France to make up for the damages of US withdrawal from the deal in March 2018. It was put forward by French President Emanuel Macron to President Hassan Rouhani.

Zarif, who is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, told media on Sunday that the $15 billion deal is just one of several of the Iran's demands for the European Union and the US.

Zarif also said that Iran also wants to be able to sell its oil and gain access to its oil income.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish