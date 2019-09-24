Iran, EU discuss ways to save JCPOA

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This is while leaders of E3 in a joint statement claimed: “The time has come for Iran to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear programme as well as on issues related to regional security.”

Meanwhile, Iranian top diplomat in reaction to the mentioned statement wrote in his Twitter account: "E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018."

"No new deal before compliance w/ current one," he added.

In addition to accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Zarif is slated to deliver speech on Wednesday and to attend Rouhani’s bilateral meetings.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in the series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

The Arbitral Joint Commission of the JCPOA will also be held on the sidelines of the UNGA session to listen to Iran's complaints over failure of the states parties to the JCPOA to fulfill their obligations.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish