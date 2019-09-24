Zarif raps E3 for paralysis to honor JCPOA commitments

"E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added: "Solution to this deficiency: mustering will to forge independent path—not parroting absurd US claims & requests INCONSISTENT with JCPOA."

"No new deal before compliance w/ current one," Zarif reiterated.

Zarif remarks came in reaction to Europeans' statement calling for a new agreement with Iran.

The E3 in a joint statement requested Iran for renegotiate on its nuclear deal, missile issues and regional security.

“The time has come for Iran to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear program as well as on issues related to regional security,” E3 concluded in their statement.

