Pompeo statement on FM Zarif childish: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed as childish comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that has said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif doesn’t represent the Iranian foreign policy.

“Listen, I don’t know why anybody listens to the Iranian foreign minister. He has nothing to do with the Iranian foreign policy and he has lied for decades,” Pompeo said of his Iranian counterpart Zarif.

"Just childish. No comment,” tweeted Mousavi in reaction to the statement.

Pompeo had earlier criticized the media for speaking to Zarif.

