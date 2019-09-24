Majlis backs gov't's 3rd step of reducing nuclear commitments

Addressing the parliament's open session here on Tuesday, Larijani said that Iran's logic towards the issue is "clear", adding that Tehran has some commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in return for those taken by other signatories.

He criticized other parties of the nuclear and said when the US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the deal, they failed to do enough to keep the balance.

Larijani said that therefore the policy of balancing the commitments in relation with the other signatories' commitments is a "just and acceptable" act because no one would agree to be bullied.

The US and the Saudis who have been the cause of wars of the region and one can easily seen their trace in every war cannot attach the results of their incapability to Iran nuclear deal, he said.

They think they can increase the number of soldiers in the Persian Gulf under the pretext of insecurity to weaken Iran's will but they are totally wrong to think so because the very same forces will be the source of friction and insecurity in the region which is their fault, the Speaker added.

The Persian Gulf Coalition will have the same fate as the ominous Deal of the Century, Larijani said.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish