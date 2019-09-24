Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 24

** IRAN NEWS
- Zarif says Trump has closed the door to talks
- British oil tanker Stena Impero to leave Iran
- Araqchi dismisses prospect of talks with Trump at UN
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani heads to UN in a bid to highlight ‘cruel’ US sanctions
- Iran launching $3.9b worth of projects in mining industry
- Zarif: Abandon illusion that Iran will cave in to US pressure
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- UK’s oldest travel group goes bust
- Western countries raise concerns over Saudi rights record
- Iran futsal defeats Kazakhstan at Caspian Cup
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Time to move UN headquarters fromU.S.
- “Castle of Dreams” tops at Batumi festival
- Iran’s Miri snatches silver at IWF World C’ships
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Tehran stocks post strong gains
- Non-oil exporters repatriate €8b in H1
- Schools, universities reopen
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment