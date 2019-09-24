Sep 24, 2019, 8:02 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 24

Tehran, Sept 24, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Zarif says Trump has closed the door to talks

- British oil tanker Stena Impero to leave Iran

- Araqchi dismisses prospect of talks with Trump at UN

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani heads to UN in a bid to highlight ‘cruel’ US sanctions

- Iran launching $3.9b worth of projects in mining industry

- Zarif: Abandon illusion that Iran will cave in to US pressure

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- UK’s oldest travel group goes bust

- Western countries raise concerns over Saudi rights record

- Iran futsal defeats Kazakhstan at Caspian Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Time to move UN headquarters fromU.S.

- “Castle of Dreams” tops at Batumi festival 

- Iran’s Miri snatches silver at IWF World C’ships

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks post strong gains

- Non-oil exporters repatriate €8b in H1

- Schools, universities reopen

