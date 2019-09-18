Operational program of Iran-Turkey health MoU signed

The operational program was signed by the Iranian official Mohsen Asadi-Lari and Turkey's deputy health minister Emine Alp Mese on the sidelines of the 27th Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation.

Signing ceremony was attended by Iranian president's chief of office Mahmoud Vaezi and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

Vaezi who is currently in Turkey as the Iranian chief of the two countries' joint economic cooperation commission said in a meeting that Turkish Health Minister Fakhreddin Goja on Wednesday that both countries have made remarkable progress in the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals and stem cells, as they can act each other's complementary.

Describing areas of cooperation between the two countries as diverse, he said that encouraging their private sectors for communications in the field of medicine can create a wide area of collaboration for them.

Turkish minister, for his part, hailed the two governments' resolves to enhance cooperation, saying that Turkey is ready for all-out cooperation with Iran in the fields of health and treatment.

The two countries' trade exchanges are very low given their capacities, he said, noting that closer cooperation will open new chapter in promoting bilateral relations.

He also invited Iranian health minister to visit Tehran at the earliest.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish