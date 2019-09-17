Attack on Aramco and unison in Ankara

The presidents of the three countries of Iran, Russia, and Turkey met in Ankara Yesterday to exchange views and consultations on Syrian developments. The outcome of the meeting between Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin with Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reflected in the closing statement of the Ankara meeting.

Yemen's Ansarollah attack on Saudi oil and refinery facilities also affected Ankara's consultations, despite the focus of the three countries as the guarantor of Astana process on Syrian developments.

At a joint news conference with Putin and Erdogan, President Rouhani described the Yemenis' attack as a legitimate act of defense against aggression, in response to a question about the incident, saying that the Yemeni people were forced to respond in the face of the US and Europe with so many weapons heading to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

While officials in Washington immediately after the Saturday attack, pointed the finger at Iran and Iran’s officials as responsible for the attack on the facilities of Aramco’s Abqaiq refinery and oilfield "Kharis" as the position of the leaders of Turkey and Russia in some ways echoing the unison with Iran in denial of the charges.

In the first reaction, it was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who claimed that Tehran was responsible for one hundred attacks on Saudi under cover of diplomacy.

Afterward, Donald Trump, in various tweets, recalling the downing of American drone in Iran's airspace that occurred in June, said he was waiting for clarification of the extent of the matter and is prepared for military action.

Many observers consider the Washington authorities' stance, request by some hard-line American figures to retaliate and attack Iranian refineries, and a whole wave of propaganda aimed at accusing Iran of invading or launching an attack on Aramco facilities as Americans’ strive to fish in muddy water and in line with "maximum pressure" or better to say, "maximum lie."

Against this approach, Putin, like his Iranian counterpart, laid the roots of attacks on the events in Yemen, saying that there was a major humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. There is a situation that can be called a real disaster. "We are ready to help people and call on everyone to do this. The best way to resolve this crisis is to reach an agreement between all parties involved in the conflict."

On the other hand, Erdogan at the end of the Syrian-oriented summit about Saturday's events noted that "we need to remember who bombed Yemen first and we will see where the disaster began".

In addition to the positions of Russian and Turkish leaders, the international community's approach shows the White House's failure to exert more pressure on Iran, and many countries have called for restraint in the region and avoid taking irresponsible stance instead of accompanying these accusations.

While Trump’s government is striving to introduce the Islamic Republic of Iran the cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East and the threat to the global economy and the flow of energy, Washington and its allies’ reactions in the region are reproduction of past allegations like what happened after The UAE's Al-Fujairah explosions in May or attack on oil tankers in the Oman Sea which the allegations made in international forums such as the UN Security Council came to light as baseless.

In contrast, what is attracting attention more than the American thirst for pressure on Iran is the consensus that has come to light to end aggression on Yemen and humanitarian catastrophe over the past four years and a half.

In the face of the US accusation, many looks have been focused on the roots of insecurity in the region and events such as those in Saudi Arabia's oil fields, and the inevitable consequences of American adventurism and Saudi aggression are increasingly evident; a situation that its manifestation can be witnessed in the formation of sort of "political convergence" in order to create "security deterrence" on the part of the leaders of countries such as Iran, Russia and Turkey.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish