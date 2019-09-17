Saudi oil attacks: Pak media terms US accusations on Iran baseless

The reports said that the attacks on Saudi oil company Aramco were carried out from Yemen, but the US allegations on Iran are just pack of lies and clearly show its intention of starting a new conflict in the Persian Gulf region.

Daily ‘the Nation’ in its editorial titled ‘Imperial Lies’ said lies, deceit and imperial arrogance are the three defining traits of the United States of America (USA). "The attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities provided the US with a perfect opportunity to blame Iran," it said.

The paper added the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is proving himself a capable replacement for John Bolton as he was quick to blame Iran without any evidence.

It said even Saudi officials are not convinced of the US allegations and they remained silent over the US rhetoric.

Another Urdu daily ‘Express’ termed the attacks on Saudi oil installations as a very significant development which pose a serious threat to the regional peace.

It said that even Russia and China have rejected the US allegations against Iran saying that there is no justification to blame Iran without any solid proof.

The report said that no country in the world has a right to take action against any country on the basis of mere accusations.

It added that the attack on Saudi oil facilities was claimed by Yemeni resistance forces then why the US Secretary of State is putting the blame on Iran. The paper said US allegations are matter of grave concern.

Another English daily ‘Express Tribune’ in its editorial said the erratic US regime is risking significant escalation through its rhetoric.

It added the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran before even the Saudis had openly pointed fingers, which is very strange. The paper said even satellite images produced by the US against Iran do not support its allegations.

It viewed that such attacks are an attempt to further increase escalations between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi had said that Iran supports the Yemeni people suffering from the Saudi disproportionate bombardments, but implicating Iran in the attacks on the Saudi oil structure is in context of the US maximum lie.

