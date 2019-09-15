Zarif derides US for "maximum deceit" over Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi oil field

"Having failed at "max pressure", @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit" US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "Blaming Iran won't end disaster."

"Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may," Zarif noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed shock about the US attempt to implicate Iran in drone attacks on Saudi oil field by the Houthis from Yemen, saying that the US maximum pressure strategy has turned to the strategy of "maximum lie" against Iran.

Mousavi said that it is about five years that Saudi-led coalition has waged full-scale war on Yemen spreading the war to the region by repeated aggression and committing atrocity crimes against the Yemeni civilians.

Yemenis have shown that they stand up to the Saudi aggression and the crimes against humanity in Yemen, he added.

Such accusations and blind statements are meaningless and incomprehensible in diplomatic standards, he noted.

Mousavi said that the Saudi-led coalition needs to put an end to systematic attacks and aggression on Yemen and the Western countries must stop their political support to aggressors the only way to settlement of conflict in the region and restore peace by ending the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish