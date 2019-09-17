Leader castigates US for seeking imprudent demands from Iran

The Supreme Leader said that the US administration follows confused policy about Iran.

"One day they set 12 conditions as precondition for talks and the other day they say they want negotiations without precondition, so that they are confused about how to deal with Iran."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will hold no talks at any level with the US," the Supreme Leader stressed.

The Leader further said he believes that the different stance the US officials have taken on the issue of negotiation either have originated from their confused policy or is a game to confuse the other side.

However, Iran will never be confused as its way is clear and the country knows what to do, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The full text of the Leader's remarks will be released later.

