Zionist warplanes target Beirut suburbs in overnight raids

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, Israeli warplanes carried out raids on the neighborhoods of Al-Shayyah, Al-Abyad, Al-Ghobeiry, Haret Hreik and Al-Tayouneh in the Dahieh suburbs, south of Beirut, several times on Sunday night.

In these attacks, several residential buildings were completely destroyed while surrounding buildings were damaged.

Reports say that massive consecutive blasts sent thick columns of smoke into the sky minutes after the Zionist army issued evacuation orders for at least ten buildings south of the city.

So far, no reports have been published on possible casualties or damage from these attacks.

Since October last year, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have claimed over 3, 750 civilian lives and left more than 15, 600 others injured.

4399