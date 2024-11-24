Official hails Iranian, Cuban nations’ resistance to sanctions

According to IRNA’s Sunday evening report, Behrouz-Azar told Amarelle that the steadfastness of Iran and Cuba and their resistance against those sanctions has brought about remarkable changes.

In the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on cooperation between Iran and Cuba in the field of human rights, improving the status of women, and reducing the impact of sanctions on women's empowerment.

They also expressed hope that a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Tehran and Havana will provide new opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and agreed to exchange experiences in the field of development programs and implementation of laws related to women and family.

Behrouz-Azar and Amarelle condemned the cruel sanctions and economic terrorism of the United States and its allies against independent countries and said that such curbs have a negative impact on people’s rights, especially women and children.

Amarelle, for her part, noted that the Cuban nation is a resilient and revolutionary and despite all the economic problems caused by the sanctions, is fighting for the advancement of women in all fields.

The two sides also condemned the atrocities of the Zionist regime of Israel in the West Asia region, especially the regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

