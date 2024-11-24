IRGC, Azerbaijan’s Army begin joint military drill in northwest Iran

In an announcement on Sunday evening, the IRGC said that the four-day drill named “Aras Joint Exercise” began earlier in the day.

The drill is conducted by special forces of the IRGC Ground Force and special forces of Azerbaijan’s Army in the border district of Aslan Duz in Ardabil Province, according to the announcement.

It said the drill is aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and their bilateral cooperation on fighting illegally-organized armed groups.

The exercise is also aimed at protecting security of joint borders, promoting military capabilities and expanding defense cooperation at tactical and operational levels, in accordance with the agreements reached in line with common interests of the two sides.

4194