Hackers obtain confidential info about Zionist army

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the group said it hacked more than 40 terabytes of confidential documents and information belonging to Unit 8200 of the Zionist army.

Some media outlets also revealed that the hackers managed to obtain valuable information.

Unit 8200 or (SIGINT) is one of the intelligence units of the Israeli army that is responsible for electronic espionage and decryption of information collected from cyberspace.

This unit is also responsible for the electronic warfare command in the Israeli army, which has more than 30 years of experience in this field.

The same hacking group previously announced getting access to the information of Appletec, a company affiliated with Israel’s Ministry of War.

Hanzala then wrote on its social network X that it had hacked sensitive information of the company which was responsible for designing sensitive electronic and optical systems for the Israeli military.

